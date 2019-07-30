‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ Trailer Reveals Issa López’s Del Toro-Approved Dark-Fantasy Horror

0

Feast your horror-lovin’ eyes on the first trailer for Tigers Are Not Afraid, the dark fantasy flick from writer/director Issa López that’s been setting the festival circuit ablaze since 2017 before landing a distribution home on Shudder. Set against the backdrop of Mexico’s drug wars, Tigers follows two young orphans (Paola Lara and Juan Ramón López) on a supernatural-tinged flight from the cartel who killed their parents.

The movie gives off serious early Guillermo del Toro vibes, which makes it even more encouraging that the Pan’s Labyrinth filmmaker himself called it “innovative, compassionate, and mesmerizing.” (The film also earned enthusiastic recommendations from Neil Gaiman and Stephen King.) I’ve heard nothing but straight magical things about this movie from everyone who caught it at last year’s Overlook Film Festival and I genuinely can’t wait to see what dark fairy tale sorcery López cooked up.

Check out the trailer below. Tigers Are Not Afraid—which also stars Hanssel Casillas, Ianis Guerrero, and Tenoch Huerta—opens in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto on August 23, with a national rollout to follow shortly afterward.

Here is the official synopsis for Tigers Are Not Afraid: