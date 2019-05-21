Exclusive: Netflix Developing Rom-Com with Superheroes ‘Omega Girl Falls in Love’

0

If there’s one genre that has worked for Netflix — outside of serial killers, of course — it’s the romantic comedy. The genre has developed a loyal fanbase over at the streaming service, which made waves last year with its so-called Summer of Love, featuring films such as Set It Up, The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now, Collider has exclusively learned of another rom-com in the works at Netflix — and this one involves superheroes.

Netflix has acquired the original screenplay Omega Girl Falls in Love from top comedy scribe Tim Dowling, who wrote the script on spec. Sources say it’s a romantic comedy set in a world where superheroes exist, so the story features a fair amount of action. They also say that Netflix sees the project as their big-budget rom-com after having success with smaller ones, indicating that the streaming service will aim high in terms of casting. Of course, the next step will be finding a director who can strike the right balance between romance, comedy and superhero thrills.

Netflix has also tapped Liza Chasin (Baby Driver) to produce the film under her 3dot productions banner. Chasin has a first-look deal at Netflix and she’s a strong fit for the material given her experience working on several Richard Curtis rom-coms during her time as an executive at Working Title.

Dowling is the writer behind the Adam Sandler movies Pixels and Just Go With It, as well as the Paul Rudd–Seann William Scott comedy Role Models. He also received story credit on Office Christmas Party.

And yet, Omega Girl Falls in Love may have more in common with Dowling’s more action-oriented movies like the Tom Cruise–Cameron Diaz vehicle Knight & Day and This Means War, the 2011 action-comedy that saw Reese Witherspoon caught up in a love triangle with Tom Hardy and Chris Pine. The latter film grossed more than $150 million worldwide, while Pixels, Knight & Day, and Just Go With It all grossed over $200 million. That’s a pretty good track record at the box office.

In other news, Collider has learned that Dowling has also penned the most recent draft of Disney’s Christmas-themed action comedy Dashing Through the Snow, which is slated to star Kevin Hart. The scribe is represented by WME, Mosaic and attorney Rick Genow.