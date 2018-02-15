Heroes: Tim Miller & Brian Michael Bendis Developing New X-Men Movie ‘143’

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, and Amy Dallen discuss the following:
- Collider reported in January that Tim Miller was developing a solo Kitty Pryde X-Men movie. Now Deadline is reporting that Fox has hired Brian Michael Bendis to write the movie.
- Mashable’s Josh L. Dickey took to social media to reveal that Zack Snyder was fired from Justice League in January or February of 2017 by Warner Bros.
- In a recent Reddit AMA, Annihilation director Alex Garland was asked which comic book character he’d like to write and direct a movie about, he answered “Swamp Thing”.
- Concept artist Matt Hatton released art from director George Miller‘s cancelled Justice League: Mortal. The panel discusses the images.
- Legends of Tomorrow returned from its December hiatus with Matt Ryan’s Constantine joining the team for the next two episodes.
- CBR is reporting that the US men and women’s Olympics ski teams will be decked out in Captain Marvel and Captain America ski suits for the Games. It’s part of a collaboration between Marvel and Spyder.
- In a recent interview with Screen Rant, when Natalie Portman was asked if she’d ever return to play Jane Foster in a Thor movie she stated that she’s “completely open to everything.”
- The Aquaman Shrine took to its social media to report that at a recent WB licensing event the Aquaman movie costume was shown “exactly” as it is in the comics. Does this mean we’ll see see Jason Momoa in the Orange and Green costume?
- During a Q&A session at Wizard World St. Louis, Sebastian Stan said he’d love to play The Riddler in the DCEU. He also stated that Bucky needs more time before he’s ready to become Captain America in the MCU.
- Revenge of the Fans reports that Ben Affleck remaining as The Batman is coming down to a negotiation about “appearances and creative.” They also report that Ben “isn’t wanting to vacate, but not wanting to commit fully.”
- Josh Brolin took to his social media this past weekend to reveal that Deadpool 2 is going into reshoots.
- Arrow’s Colton Haynes tweeted his love for Nightwing on his social media. The panel discusses if he should be in consideration to play the character.
- Tommy Wiseau took to his social media to share fan art of him as The Joker and to state very clearly that “Yes! I want to be THE JOKER!”
- Warner Bros. released an English language trailer for the upcoming animated film Batman Ninja.