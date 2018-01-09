Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller Developing Kitty Pryde Movie

On this episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff and special guest Steve “Frosty” Weintraub discuss the following:
- Steve Weintraub joins the crew to drop an exclusive – Deadpool director Tim Miller is developing a Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat movie at Fox.
- Vin Diesel is reportedly in talks to lead Sony’s movie adaptation of Bloodshot, the Valiant comic book series.
- Paddington 2 opens this weekend. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.
- A new Black Panther trailer dropped last night during the College Football National Championship. The crew gives their thoughts.
- A new Red Sparrow trailer is out featuring Jennifer Lawrence as ballerina Dominika Egorova who is recruited to the Sparrow School, a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon.
- Mail Bag: What are some resolutions you would love to see the American film industry follow through on?
- Live Twitter