Watch: Tim Miller Talks ‘The Goon’ Movie, Leaving ‘Deadpool 2’, and Goes Comic Book Shopping

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by Deadpool director and Blur Studios co-founder Tim Miller. If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest, who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

In this week’s episode, Schnepp and Tim Miller venture to Miller’s local shop Comic Bug in Culver City, where they discuss how Miller got his career started, how he founded the visual effects, animation, and design company Blur Studios, and his early work creating unforgettable cut scenes for video games like DC Universe Online and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Miller also reveals how he landed the job of directing Deadpool, the long road to finally getting the movie made, and briefly touches on his exit from Deadpool 2.

During the conversation, Miller also gives a tantalizing update on The Goon movie that he’s been developing for years, saying there’s going to be an announcement soon and teasing their take on the movie (hint: it’s Goodfellas meets Army of Darkness). Miller also says he hopes to be shooting a new “big movie” next year, which may or may not be a new Terminator film.

Check out the full conversation in the video above, where Miller’s love for comics shines bright as he explains how he gets a pull list from Comic Bug each week. If you missed our previous episodes, check out the links below: