‘Time Bandits’ TV Series in the Works at Apple

0

Apple is adding another TV series to their growing lineup with a series adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s beloved fantasy epic Time Bandits. Deadline reports that the series is being developed as a production between Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Media Rights Capital. For the purists, Gilliam will be involved, though it’s unlikely he’ll have direct involvement in the series since he’s listed as a non-writing executive producer alongside Anonymous Content and MRC.

The 1981 family fantasy film starred Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Ralph Richardson, and Katherine Helmond, and follows a young boy who joins a group of renegade dwarves on an adventure through history, including cameos from Napoleon (Holm), Agamemnon (Connery), and Robin Hood (Cleese).

Time Bandits is the latest show Apple has queued up, joining their long-developed Amazing Stories reboot (which lost original showrunner Bryan Fuller earlier this year), Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s untitled drama about the production of a morning TV show, the immigrant-centric comedy Little America from the creators of The Big Sick, a new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, an untitled drama from Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the new Jason Momoa-led sci-fi series See from Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence, and an Isaac Asimov adaptation from David S. Goyer.

We still don’t know exactly what Apple’s strategy is to roll these shows out, or what the pricing is going to look like, but you can’t say they’re not coming out of the gate strong with content! For more details on Apple’s upcoming slate, click through the links below.