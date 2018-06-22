NBC Cancels ‘Timeless’, But a Movie Finale Could Be on the Way

0

Sorry, Timeless fans. NBC has cancelled the time-travel series… again. Timeless was axed by the network last year before outcry from the passionate fanbase prompted the network to green light another season. This time, the cancellation looks like it’s going to stick, coming just days before the options on the series’ cast expire, but not all hope is lost.

Multiple outlets are reporting that NBC postponed the renewal decision because the network and Sony Pictures TV (which produces Timeless) have been in discussions for a two-hour finale film that would resolve the massive cliffhanger at the end of the Season 2 finale. Deadline is reporting that they haven’t been able to make the economic work, but conversations are still underway.

“This is a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless,” co-showrunner Shawn Ryan said onTwitter after the news broke. “We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans. It became a passion and a cause for many of them”

“If NBC is sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it,” he added.

“We don’t want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet.”