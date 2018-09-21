The ‘Timeless’ Movie Will Cover Two Different Time Periods, Says Eric Kripke

0

Some intriguing details about the Timeless movie have been revealed. The NBC series has had one of the more miraculous runs in recent memory, as it was cancelled at the end of its 16-episode Season 1 run, only for NBC to change its mind and renew the series after all. Season 2 rolled out 10 all-new episodes, but at the end of that run NBC once again cancelled the show—for good this time. And while Sony Pictures Television was unable to find a new home for the series, NBC decided to greenlight a two-episode Timeless movie to wrap the story up.

Collider’s own Christina Radish recently spoke with Timeless executive producer Eric Kripke for his new film The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which he wrote, and he offered some key details about the Timeless movie that fans will no doubt be intrigued to learn. First of all, it starts shooting next month:

“That shoots in October, I think about mid-October. Arika Mittman, who did the lion’s share of the showrunning in Season 2 and was really quarterbacking a lot of it, will be doing that. I’m there to check in and provide whatever guidance I can, but Arika is very, very good, and so passionate about that show, those characters, and that material. She’s captaining the ship, in a really great way”

NBC greenlit a two-hour series finale, and while the team originally attempted to craft a two-hour story set in one time period, Kripke says they ultimately changed course and essentially made two episodes of Timeless:

“It’s basically the equivalent of two episodes. As a matter of fact, we tried, at one point, to do one long historical period to last over two hours, and then eventually, Arika wisely said, ‘Why are we doing this? Why don’t we just do what we always do, which is spend an hour in two different time periods?’ And so, though they’re connected and though it’s one long mythology story that plays over both, they really are, in effect, two time periods of Timeless that they visit, and we’ll shoot each one. We shot 8-day episodes, and this will be a 16-day shoot. It will be exactly like two more episodes of the show.”

As for whether the series will grant fans the closure they want, Kripke is unsure Timeless fans will ever be satisfied with the show coming to an end:

“The short answer is that I don’t know if there’s anything we can do that will make them finally say, ‘Oh, that’s great! I’m gonna close that chapter of my life.’ There’s a certain amount of shocking turns, and we tried to let it build to something and provide a certain amount of closure, and give you a sense of where these characters go. We tried to put a period at the end of the sentence, but not so much that the door isn’t open for further adventures, down the road.”

Kripke points to the series finales of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Shield as guideposts for how they’re crafting the Timeless finale:

“One of my favorite finales is Buffy because, even though it’s over and even though they closed the Hellmouth, there’s more work to do, and they look at Buffy and say, ‘What do you want to do next?’ She smiles, and then you’re out. That, to me, is always the perfect way that you want to end the show. It’s also what Shawn [Ryan] did with the end of The Shield, where Vic Mackey takes off and is gonna have more awful adventures. And so, I think we’re trying to create something that will be satisfying to the fans, but that doesn’t close the lid either. But, God bless them. They’re so passionate about that world. Whatever we do, they’re just gonna want more, so someone has got to get the novelizations going. That’s the answer.”

But never say never—Kripke leaves the door open for more Timeless stories to be told down the road, if the opportunity ever arises to do a comic or animated series:

“Anything is possible. I’m really proud of that show. These are some scary times, and I think that show is a force of positivity, and inclusion and diversity, in a world that, frankly, desperately needs it. I’m really proud of the message of that show. I’m proud of its heart. And everyone else who works on it feels the same. I think we’d be happy to find a way to continue that story.”

