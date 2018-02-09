Timothée Chalamet to Play Henry V in Netflix Film ‘The King’

0

Oscar-nominated Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet is firming up his next project, and he—like many—is heading to Netflix. Per Deadline, Chalamet has signed on to star in The King, a Netflix original movie that revolves around the life of a young Henry V. Animal Kingdom filmmaker David Michôd is set to direct, marking his second movie for Netflix after helming the Brad Pitt-fronted satire War Machine, which was released on the streaming service early last year.

The story finds Henry V ascending the throne when his brother is killed in battle before he’s coronated, becoming King in the late 1300s. The empire is teetering as England is at war with France, and thus Henry V steps into a tumultuous time. Michôd wrote the screenplay with Joel Edgerton, who is also producing alongside Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, the trio behind films like 12 Years a Slave.

After premiering Call Me by Your Name at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews last year, Chalamet went off and shot the intense drug addiction-centric drama Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carell, which hits theaters this year, but The King is the first project he’s signed on to in the wake of his Oscar nomination. Indeed, while Chalamet had solid turns in things like Interstellar and Homeland, he broke out in a big way last year with not only his phenomenal leading role in Call Me by Your Name, but also a hilarious and very specific supporting turn in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird.

Chalamet has been upfront about the fact that he’s been up for superhero roles in the past (namely Spider-Man), but it’s heartening to see him tackling a project like The King next—an intricate character drama that in no way offers an easy role to fill. Production is set to begin in June, and it’ll be interesting to see where Chalamet’s career goes from here now that he’s solidified himself as one of the best young actors working today.