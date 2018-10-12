‘Beautiful Boy’: Timothee Chalamet & Steve Carell Discuss Misconceptions About Addiction

0

-

If you haven’t seen The Broken Circle Breakdown, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an especially tough watch about family tragedy, but it’s one that earns each and every tear you shed and the same is true of director Felix van Groeningen‘s latest feature, Beautiful Boy.

The movie is based on the best-selling memoirs of father and son, David and Nic Sheff. Timothee Chalamet steps in as Nic, a stellar student with a bright future who winds up experimenting with drugs at the early age of 12 and ultimately developing a dependency on meth. Steve Carell plays Nic’s father, David. He’s gone through many cycles of disappearances, rehabs and heated arguments, but he’s determined to save his son from his addictions.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Chalamet, Carell and Amy Ryan who plays Nic’s mother. We discussed the challenges and pressures of adapting this harrowing true story, working with van Groeningen, and the misconceptions about addiction they hope this movie can help clear up for viewers. You can catch all of that in the interview at the top of this article and be sure to check out my review of Beautiful Boy with Scott Mantz by clicking here.

Beautiful Boy also stars Maura Tierney, Kaitlyn Dever, Andre Royo and Timothy Hutton. The film makes its way into select theaters via Amazon Studios on October 12th and expands nationwide in the following weeks. You can find the official synopsis for Beautiful Boy below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Beautiful Boy: