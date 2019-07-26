Timothée Chalamet Is ‘The King’ in First Image from Netflix’s Oscar Hopeful

0

Along with the announcement that the Netflix original film The King will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, the streaming service released the first image from the historical drama. Timothée Chalamet stars in this adaptation of the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V, which was written by David Michod and Joel Edgerton. Michod directs, making this the Rover filmmaker’s second Netflix movie after the Brad Pitt-fronted satire War Machine.

The King was originally in the works at Warner Bros. before moving over to Netflix. The story revolves around a wayward prince who ascends the English Throne upon his father’s death, at which point he must navigate the politics of the war-torn kingdom.

Chalamet chose The King as his next big project after making Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, and Lady Bird in quick succession. Indeed, The King was the first project Chalamet chose after soaring to something of a superstar status, so there’s considerable interest here. On top of that, the ensemble cast is simply terrific: Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Edgerton.

Personally, as big of a Chalamet fan as I am, I’m equally enthused by the filmmaking team Michod assembled. Adam Arkapaw is on cinematographer duties, having previously wowed with True Detective Season 1 and 2015’s Macbeth, while Oscar-nominated Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Succession composer Nicholas Britell is on music duties. I cannot wait to see new works from both.

For now, check out the first image from The King below. The film will be released by Netflix later this year, likely in select theaters and on the streaming service as part of a serious Oscar push.

Here’s the official synopsis for The King: