Timothy Olyphant in Talks for Lead Role in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

0

Timothy Olyphant is joining the Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe. Per Deadline, the Justified actor is in negotiations for a lead role in Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Details regarding his character are unknown at this time, including whether it’s a fictional character or a real person, but Olyphant marks a welcome addition to what is shaping up to be one of Tarantino’s best ensembles ever assembled.

Described as a sprawling Pulp Fiction-esque tale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a former Western TV star struggling to stay relevant and Brad Pitt as his trusty stuntman. DiCaprio’s character lives next door to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, and the film is set against the backdrop of the Manson murders.

It’s unclear if Charles Manson will be an actual character in the film, but—and this is completely a guess on my part—I’m wondering if Olyphant might be playing the infamous cult leader. The guy does have a ridiculous amount of charm to him. Though I also could be wrong, and Olyphant could be playing a different character entirely.

With production set to begin this summer, Tarantino is filling out his cast. Burt Reynolds is in talks to play real-life figure George Spahn, who allowed Manson and his followers to live on his ranch, while Tarantino mainstays Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen are in early talks for small roles in the film.

It’d be incredibly exciting if Walton Goggins, who starred in Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, also joined the Hollywood cast, marking a Justified reunion with Olyphant. All will be revealed soon enough as Tarantino completes his casting process in the coming weeks.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on August 9, 2019.