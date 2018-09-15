Robin Meets Robin in New ‘Titans’ Clip

0

The DC Universe streaming service launched yesterday, and though we’re still about a month away from the premiere of Titans, the first episode of DC Daily was on hand with an exclusive clip. The brief promo sees Dick “Fuck Batman” Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) meeting his replacement Jason Todd (Curran Walters), who is seemingly donning the Robin reds-and-yellows in the universe of Titans.

The footage is about 1000% more effective at selling the series than Titans‘ first trailer, mostly because it promises a fun if a bit dark time and not a Hot Topic hangout with a few alarmingly gritty teens. What we get of the interplay between Grayson and Todd is perfect; better yet, it actually works to explain why Grayson’s Nightwing might be in a place to say “fuck Batman” in the first place. Especially this elevator exchange:

Todd: “This is the dopest gig ever. Kicking asses, being famous, driving the Batmobile.” Grayson: “He lets you drive the Batmobile?”

If Jason Todd comes off a bit obnoxious here—all those “brahs” and “dopes”, for instance—that’s partly the point. You may remember that DC Comics had the character killed at the hands of the Joker in 1988 thanks to popular demand. Dozens upon dozens of ordinary people took time out of their day to call DC like, “Yes, hello, I’d like you to kill that child in the Robin suit.”

You can check out the clip at the 2:19 mark of the video below. Titans—which also stars Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, and Teagan Croft—debuts on DC Universe October 12.

