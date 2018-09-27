New ‘Titans’ Poster Brings the DC Universe Gang Together

0

A new poster for the upcoming DC Universe series Titans has been released online. The original series is the first show on DC’s exclusive streaming service and presents a gritty take on young heroes from the classic Teen Titans franchise, including Dick Grayson (aka Robin) and Rachel Roth (Raven), as well as Starfire and Beast Boy. This poster showcases the quartet in full costume, all of whom are showing off their individual powers while Brenton Thwaites’ Robin looks battered and bruised.

Indeed, the first trailer for Titans confirmed this show is very gritty with the now-iconic line from Robin of “Fuck Batman.” That kind of dialogue seemed a bit incongruous with an aesthetic that’s more in line with Warner Bros.’ CW series, and it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to the 12-episode first season of Titans when it premieres next month.

The series hails from showrunner Greg Walker, whose credits include the TV series Vegas and Without a Trace. But Titans is far from the only show on the DC Universe—the next series will be the live-action Doom Patrol, led by Brendan Fraser, while a standalone Stargirl series and a Swamp Thing series are also poised to debut in 2019.

Check out the Titans poster below. The first episode will premiere at New York Comic-Con next week, and the series will be available exclusively on DC Universe on October 12th.