‘Titans’ Season 2: Full Trailer Reveals Bruce Wayne, Drowns in One-Liners

DC Universe has released the full-length official trailer for Titans Season 2, offering a closer look at the second season of the popular DC Comics adaptation. The show served as the cornerstone of the launch of DC Universe, DC’s own streaming service, and it promised fans a gritty, profanity-laden take on the Teen Titans comics. The cast is anchored by Brenton Thwaites as Robin, although in this new trailer we see that he’s chosen to hang up the cape and quit his crime-fighting ways.
Quitting doesn’t come easy, however, and Titans Season 2 brings a new heavy into the mix: Bruce Wayne himself. The former Batman is played by Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen, and although we don’t see him in the suit in this trailer, his presence does hint towards some uneasiness between himself and Robin. There’s also mention here of Dick Grayson taking on the mantle of Batman, so perhaps we’ll see that transformation take hold this season.
Other familiar faces this time around include Deathstoke, Raven, and even Superboy. And while this trailer is absolutely packed with cheesy one-liners, we don’t get anything as striking as the “Fuck Batman” line heard round the world in the Season 1 trailer.
Check out the Titans Season 2 trailer below. The series premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Titans Season 2:
In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.