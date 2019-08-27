‘Titans’ Season 2: Full Trailer Reveals Bruce Wayne, Drowns in One-Liners

0

DC Universe has released the full-length official trailer for Titans Season 2, offering a closer look at the second season of the popular DC Comics adaptation. The show served as the cornerstone of the launch of DC Universe, DC’s own streaming service, and it promised fans a gritty, profanity-laden take on the Teen Titans comics. The cast is anchored by Brenton Thwaites as Robin, although in this new trailer we see that he’s chosen to hang up the cape and quit his crime-fighting ways.

Quitting doesn’t come easy, however, and Titans Season 2 brings a new heavy into the mix: Bruce Wayne himself. The former Batman is played by Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen, and although we don’t see him in the suit in this trailer, his presence does hint towards some uneasiness between himself and Robin. There’s also mention here of Dick Grayson taking on the mantle of Batman, so perhaps we’ll see that transformation take hold this season.

Other familiar faces this time around include Deathstoke, Raven, and even Superboy. And while this trailer is absolutely packed with cheesy one-liners, we don’t get anything as striking as the “Fuck Batman” line heard round the world in the Season 1 trailer.

Check out the Titans Season 2 trailer below. The series premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titans Season 2: