First ‘Titans’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces Bruce Wayne, Deathstroke & Krypto the Superdog

The first trailer for Titans Season 2 has arrived and it has a dog in it — nay, not just a dog, a superdog, and that’s about the best selling point you can have in a trailer debut. Krypto the Super Good Boy is just one of many new heroes to pop up in the Season 2 first look, including his human Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

Plot details for the second season are still being pretty much kept under wraps for the time being but we know it’s going to involve a whole heck of a lot of heroes. Fittingly, the trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of story, instead putting the emphasis on the growing team of DC favorites. Also spotted: Aqualad, Slade Wilson’s kids Jericho and Ravager, and a few mystery folks that have the internet sleuths hard at work.

In the first season of Titans, Robin/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) teamed up with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) to protect a super-powered girl (Teagan Croft) from her demonic dad,crossing paths with DC familiars like Wonder Girl/Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly). Fans never quite got the big superhero team-up moment in Season 1, but the Season 2 trailer is promising a lot of payoff for the patience with plenty of heroes suited up and in action. “This is a new Titans,” Dick says. “There are no sidekicks in Titans. We’re partners. We have each other’s backs.”

Titans returns to DC Universe on Friday, September 6. Can anything top “Fuck Batman”? Well, like I mentioned, this season has a super dog so obviously yes. Get a first look at Krypto (and the new season) in the trailer below.