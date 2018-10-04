‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 2 as DC Universe Releases Another Trailer

0

DC Universe has renewed its first live-action series Titans for a second season ahead of the first season’s debut on the streaming service, and to celebrate they’ve launched yet another trailer for the show. Based on the Teen Titans comics, Titans offers a super gritty, super grounded, super NSFW take on the young superheroes as Brenton Thwaites fills the lead role of Dick Grayson aka Robin. Our own Vinnie Mancuso said in his review that the series is simply too dark and joyless to be successful, but that doesn’t mean there’s not potential when the second season rolls around. Plus, of course, your mileage may vary.

Titans anchors the launch of DC Universe, which is Warner Bros. TV’s proprietary streaming service offering original content, library titles like Batman: The Animated Series and the Superman films, comics, and more. Titans is first out of the gate, but next year DC Universe will launch the live-action adaptations Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl, alongside the animated series Harley Quinn.

Check out the new Titans trailer below. The series also stars Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and Ryan Potter and launches on DC Universe on October 12th. Titans is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Akiva Goldsman.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titans: