‘Titans’ Season Finale Trailer Makes Batman the Villain

Ever since Titans, the DC Universe’s live-action streaming series, announced its arrival with lead Brenton Thwaites‘ Dick Grayson a.k.a. Robin shouting, “Fuck Batman!”, I’ve given this show a wide berth. Apparently I’ve missed a lot of gritty, “grounded”, grim-dark superhero/antihero/vigilante shenanigans along the way, and I’m okay with that. If this series is your cup of granny’s peach tea, I’m happy for you, but as the season finale’s new trailer shows, Titans is ironically still all about the Batman. The season finale, arriving in just a week, will supposedly show a face-off between the Caped Crusader (who’s gone quite mad in this trailer, if that actually is Batman at all…) and his protege, who’s called back to Gotham to bring down the Bat.

Earlier this week, The CW, a network that boasts an impressive run of non-Batman superhero shows but desperately wants to tell Batman stories, squandered an otherwise promising start to their “Elseworlds” crossover by getting bogged down in yet another Batman wannabe story that was thinly connected to the Arrowverse through Superman and Batwoman. Also earlier this week, Fox’s final season of Gotham poster-boasted that The Dark Knight would be coming this year, something the show has been sorta building to for five seasons; better late than never, I guess? But what’s so strange about the state of DC’s live-action TV properties of late is that they feel beholden to everything Batman without actually telling a Batman story directly. Titans seems to be just another example of this. And while I’m sure Bat-fans will be thrilled when the finale arrives on the streaming service December 21st, I’d love it if the powers that be remembered that they had literally hundreds of other worthwhile characters and stories to tap into.

Watch the trailer for the Season 1 finale of Titans below, if you’re so inclined:

