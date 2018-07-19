First ‘Titans’ Trailer Is Laughably Gritty

0

If you always watched or read Teen Titans and thought, “Yeah, this is good, but what if it was cartoonishly gritty and overwrought?” have I got good news for you! DC Universe has released the first Titans trailer. The series was developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Akiva Goldsman, and it looks pretty awful. The main plotline seems to be between Dick Grayson (Robin) and Rachel Roth (Raven) with some glimpses of other heroes like Starfire, Beast Boy, Hawk, and Dove.

But the main take away is how dark and gritty it is, to the point where I started cracking up when Robin said, “Fuck Batman.” Yeah! Take that, Caped Crusader! This ain’t your daddy’s superheroes! This is what REAL MEN watch! Honestly, I thought we left this kind of garbage back in the early 2000s when people were cutting gritty fan trailers for supporting characters (remember Grayson?), but apparently it’s good enough to be the flagship of the upcoming DC Universe streaming service!

Speaking of DC Universe, the company has announced that while it launches in fall 2018, you can go ahead and pre-order your membership now. It will cost $74.99 (plus tax if applicable in your state) for a yearly membership, or you can get it monthly at launch for $7.99/month. In addition to Titans, DC Universe will play host to other upcoming shows as well as classic DC programming like Batman Beyond, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the animated Justice Leauge.

Check out the Titans trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Titans: