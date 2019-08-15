Third ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Movie Already In Production

Netflix got into the rom-com game in a big way recently, with none of its original flicks more warmly-received than the extremely charming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before from director Susan Johnson. A sequel, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, was announced almost immediately, and now has an official release date of February 12, 2020. While Johnson isn’t returning for the follow-up, original writer Sofia Alvarez penned the script and Lana Condor and Noah Centineo returned to star once again. The To All the Boys-a-verse is growing, basically, and today Jenny Han—author of the books the films are based on—confirmed a second sequel is not only coming down the pipeline, but it’s already in production.

Han confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing the final film in the trilogy is titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean, wildly missing the lay-up that is To All the Boys I’ve Loved 3fore.

To All the Boys I Loved Before stars Condor as Lara Jean, a high schooler who writes unsent letters to the boys she’s madly in love with. After her little sister unleashes the letters on the world, Lara is approached by one of the recipients, Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), who proposes your classic fake-dating scenario to make an ex jealous. Absurdly endearing rom-com shenanigans ensue. Michael Fimognari, who served as cinematographer on the first film, will take over directing duties on the sequel. In addition to Condor and Centineo, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett reprise their roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

