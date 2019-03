0

Netflix’s so-called Summer of Love was a big hit last year, but arguably the biggest breakout success of all was the charming rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. No surprise then that Netflix is already putting together a sequel, but THR reports that the follow-up film is going to be missing a key element from the first film — director Susan Johnson.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is recruiting Michael Fimognari, who was the cinematographer on the first film, to direct the sequel. To All the Boys screenwriter Sofia Alvarez will return to write the sequel based on Jenny Han’s hit book series. Johnson will remain on board as executive producer.

Johnson said in a statement:

“Directing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film… Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise.”

Added Han:

“I’m so thrilled and thankful we get to keep telling Lara Jean’s story. I just know that the audience will fall in love with her all over again.”

Today also brings the news that few familiar faces in front of the camera will return for the sequel alongside stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Namely, Lara Jean’s adorable family unit is back! Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett — the actors who play Lara Jen’s sisters and widower father — are signed on to reprise their roles in the follow-up.