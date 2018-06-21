‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s YA Adaptation

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling YA novel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Scripted by Sofia Alvarez (Man Seeking Woman) and directed by Susan Johnson (Carrie Pilby), the film stars Lana Condor as a somewhat introverted high school teenager who harbors a major secret: she’s written love letters to all her crushes, but keeps them tightly locked away in a box in her closet. Unfortunately, one day she discovers that someone has sent all the letters out, revealing her deepest secrets to the five boys she’s ever loved.

This movie looks delightful, and could be the beginning of a franchise for Netflix if they opt to adapt the other two novels in Han’s trilogy. I’ve been bemoaning the lack of romantic comedies for a long while now, but between the recent hit Set It Up and this, it appears the genre is thriving on Netflix. The film is also a great showcase for Condor, who had a brief role in X-Men: Apocalypse as Jubilee but who looks to shine in the lead role here.

Check out the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trailer below. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, John Corbett, and Anna Catchcart. The film will be released on Netflix on August 17th.