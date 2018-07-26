Full Trailer for ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Teases a Delightful Netflix Romcom

0

Netflix has released the official full-length trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling YA novel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Scripted by Sofia Alvarez (Man Seeking Woman) and directed by Susan Johnson (Carrie Pilby), the film stars Lana Condor as a somewhat introverted high school teenager who harbors a major secret: she’s written love letters to all her crushes, but keeps them tightly locked away in a box in her closet. Unfortunately, one day she discovers that someone has sent all the letters out, revealing her deepest secrets to the five boys she’s ever loved.

This movie looks absolutely fantastic. It’s got a lot of charm, a swell sense of humor, a terrific lead actress, and a genuine sweetness to it—basically the perfect formula for a great romantic comedy. Netflix is fresh off the success of Set It Up, the insanely rewatchable romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before looks to fit that bill as well. It’s also got a heavy built-in audience based on the popularity of the source material, and if movies like this and Set It Up are the future of Netflix’s original feature films, I am here. for. it.

Most people probably know Lana Condor from her brief supporting role as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse, but here she gets the chance to shine as the lead, and she looks to be doing a tremendous job. Even visually this thing looks striking and unique, not simply a “point and shoot” romcom. So yeah, you could say I’m excited for this one.

Check out the new To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trailer below, followed by the official poster. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, John Corbett, and Anna Catchcart. The film will be released on Netflix on August 17th.