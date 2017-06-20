‘To the Bone’ Trailer: Lily Collins Leads Anorexia-Centric Netflix Original Film

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for To the Bone, a Netflix original film about a young girl battling an eating disorder. Written and directed by Marti Noxon, a veteran of TV with credits on everything from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Mad Men to UnREAL, the film stars Lily Collins as a 20-year-old anorexic girl who is sent to a group home for youths, where she tries to overcome her disorder. While this premise could get trite and sappy really fast, this trailer actually promises a more nuanced, hopeful take on the material with some swell performances from folks like Keanu Reeves and Carrie Preston.

To the Bone actually first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, which is where Netflix picked it up. The film received a positive response there, especially for Collins’ performance, and indeed this trailer is pleasantly surprising. It’s also nice that it’ll be available on Netflix, where it can hopefully reach young people struggling with similar issues.

Check out the To the Bone trailer below. The film also stars Alex Sharp, Lili Taylor and Liana Liberato. To the Bone will be available on Netflix starting July 14th, where it will also debut in select Los Angeles theaters.