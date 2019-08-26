Todd Haynes’ ‘Dark Waters’ Nabs Awards Season Release from Focus Features

0

Todd Haynes‘ Dark Waters just teed up a peak awards season release date. Focus Features will release the Participant Media film in limited theaters on Friday, November 22, 2019, and expanding on Friday, November 29. Inspired by a true story, the drama tackles conspiracy and corporate corruption with the story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo), who discovers a horrifying connection between a growing number of unexplained deaths and one of the world’s biggest corporations.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman. Ruffalo is also producing alongside Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. The film based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times Magazine’s article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” and the story of the attorney who took on an environmental suit against the chemical company and uncovered decades of pollution and water contamination.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life – to expose the truth.

The film opens in limited the Friday before Thanksgiving weekend, a prime holiday slot where it will be going up against Disney’s Frozen 2, STX’s 21 Bridges, and Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Of course, Disney’s animated sequel is the big game in that race, but it’s unlikely Dark Waters would be competing for the same audience as the family film. However, going toe-to-toe with early Awards buzz A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is an interesting choice in such a crowded frame.

In fact, there’s a good chance we could see Neighborhood‘s Tom Hanks up against Ruffalo in Best Actor categories. Dark Waters marks Ruffalo’s first return to indie drama since 2015’s Spotlight, which earned him his third Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards. In the years since, Ruffalo has been keeping busy in the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Stay tuned for more on the film and how award season’s shaping up as it nears.