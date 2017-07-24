Watch Todd McFarlane Talk about His Career in Wide-Ranging ‘Blueprint’ Interview

0

The good folks at Complex have released a new episode of their new series Blueprint, this time featuring a lengthy chat with comics creator Todd McFarlane. In this new episode, McFarlane sits down with Complex Editor-in-Chief Noah Callahan-Bever to talk about everything from making Spider-Man cooler to creating Spawn. He also discusses his experiencing launching Image Comics and McFarlane Toys. It’s a career-focused chat, making for a much deeper, more thoughtful conversation than your standard interview. Anyone interested in having insight into the comics industry, or even just what it means to be a content creator, should hopefully find the interview engaging and compelling. McFarlane has a lot to say about his career path thus far, his influence, and the comics industry as a whole.

You can watch the full interview in the video above, and to watch the premiere episode of Blueprint with Jimmy Iovine, click here.