Exclusive: Rob Liefeld & Todd McFarlane on Why Image Comics’ Origin Should Be a TV Show

A few days ago at San Diego Comic-Con, I got to sit down with Todd McFarlane and Rob Liefeld for an exclusive interview. While they both do interviews all the time, what makes this one so special is that it’s been many, many years since they did a joint interview. In fact, it’s been so long, neither could remember the last time they did one together! As a kid that grew up reading their early work and buying the first issues of Image Comics (the company they created along with Jim Lee, Erik Larsen, Marc Silvestri, Whilce Portacio, and Jim Valentino), getting to sit down with these two rock stars of the comic book industry was a real thrill and something that my younger self would never have believed would happen.

During the extended interview Todd McFarlane & Rob Liefeld talked about the first comics they read that made them fall in love with the art form, what comic/piece of art would they grab from their house in an emergency, why the story of Image Comics should be a TV show and not a movie, Liefeld’s incredible memory, why they both love inker Terry Austin, what are some of their favorite comic book covers that they’ve done, McFarlane’s three issues of Batman, the importance of creating cool comic book covers, how long it takes them to do a cover, Spawn 300, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it here. Trust me, if you’re a fan of either McFarlane and Liefeld you’ll have a blast watching these guys reminisce and talk about their love of the medium.

