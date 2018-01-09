Todd McFarlane Shares an Update on His ‘Spawn’ Movie, Which He Compares to ‘Jaws’

0

Confession: I’m a bit of a Spawn fanboy. I was pretty young when the first issue dropped in 1992, so getting my hands on a copy felt like a forbidden, taboo achievement. I absolutely adore the 1997 HBO animated series featuring the incomparable Keith David voicing the title role, and I’ll ever defend the admittedly pretty awful live-action adaptation o the same year starring the underrated Michael Jai White. So it suffices to say that I’m pretty excited and cautiously optimistic for creator Todd McFarlane‘s movie reboot on the property. “Cautious” because the micro-budget of about $10 million and the decision to sideline the title character for most of the film is quite the gamble; “optimistic” because I really want Spawn to succeed.

So when creator/writer/director McFarlane provided another somewhat vague update on his passion project, I just had to write it up. The creator recently spoke with AZ Central (via The Playlist) for Arizona’s upcoming Ace Comic-Con and the conversation, of course, turned to Spawn. McFarlane echoed some previous talking points but also offered up a new comparison, one that seems to cement the fact that the script (and realities of a small budget) will keep Al Simmons’ necroplasmic antihero off-screen save for a few short sequences.

Here’s an update on where the McFarlane Entertainment and Blumhouse Productions picture is right now:

We just signed off on the script, and are going into budgeting. We’re also having our casting meeting…It will be dark and heavy, serious, R-rated. It won’t be a superhero movie. I don’t think most people would categorize it as that. It will be a supernatural thriller, like a lot of good creep movies. The only thing in the movie that’s fantastic is Spawn, and anything else is otherwise normal.

Speaking of that rating:

We don’t want to muddy the waters. It’s R-rated. Not like “Deadpool,” where there was just a couple F-bombs and a naked butt. Not like “Logan” either…We’re talking trauma, true trauma, as serious as possible.

The most interesting comparison McFarlane has revealed so far is this one right here: