Exclusive Clip: ‘Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Arrives on Boomerang

If you missed Warner Bros.’ mash-up of the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry with the beloved musical movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, you’re in luck because the reimagined story is headed to Boomerang tomorrow! To celebrate that fact, we have an exclusive clip from the pic to share with you. In it, viewers will get to revisit the classic “Candy Shop” sequence and sing along with the “Candy Man” song, all while Tom and Jerry get up to their usual antics. It’s a fun way to revisit two familiar franchises and watch their stories unfold in a whole new way.

Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will arrive on Boomerang tomorrow; be sure to take a look at all the other offerings available on the subscription service as well, like these Valentine’s Day specials. As for the movie itself: Befriended by the Charlie Bucket, Tom and Jerry look to repay the favor by helping Charlie secure a Golden Ticket and a tour of the magical Wonka factory. Inside, it’s a world of imagination for the eyes and tantalizing tunes for the ears.

Check out the clip below and be sure to head over to Boomerang to see the movie in its entirety:

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In this entertaining new film, Tom and Jerry meet Charlie Bucket, a young boy who finds one of five golden tickets, hidden inside the wrappers of Wonka chocolate bars. The lucky few who find a golden ticket are invited to visit Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory and win a lifetime supply of chocolate. As Charlie sets out to meet Willy Wonka, Tom and Jerry secretly accompany him. Along the way, they help him steer clear of the evil Arthur Slugworth, who tries to talk Charlie into bringing him Willy Wonka’s latest creation, the Everlasting Gobstopper. They also meet Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teevee, the four other kids who also find golden tickets and are invited to tour the chocolate factory with Charlie. Favorite Tom and Jerry cartoon characters, including Tuffy, Spike and Droopy also join in the fun. A fresh take on the classic story, Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is an action-packed family film filled with laugh-out-loud moments and fur-flying exploits that only our favorite cat and mouse duo can deliver!

