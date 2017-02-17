Movie Talk: Tom Brady Film in the Works; No Return for Schwarzenegger in ‘The Predator’

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk ( February 17th, 2017 ) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Tom Brady movie in the works

Arnold Schwarzenegger unlikely for The Predator, says Boyd Holbrook

Sam Raimi to make Bermuda Triangle movie for Skydance

Jurassic World sequel adds James Cromwell

New trailer released for Colossal

New featurette and poster released for Life

First trailer released for The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler

Mail Bag