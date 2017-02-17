Movie Talk: Tom Brady Film in the Works; No Return for Schwarzenegger in ‘The Predator’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Tom Brady movie in the works
- Arnold Schwarzenegger unlikely for The Predator, says Boyd Holbrook
- Sam Raimi to make Bermuda Triangle movie for Skydance
- Jurassic World sequel adds James Cromwell
- New trailer released for Colossal
- New featurette and poster released for Life
- First trailer released for The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler
- Mail Bag
- Twitter questions