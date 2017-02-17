More Collider
Movie Talk: Tom Brady Film in the Works; No Return for Schwarzenegger in ‘The Predator’

by      February 17, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Tom Brady movie in the works
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger unlikely for The Predator, says Boyd Holbrook
  • New featurette and poster released for Life
  • First trailer released for The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler
  • Mail Bag
  • Twitter questions
tom-brady-super-bowl-li-3

Image via Sports Illustrated

