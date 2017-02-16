‘The Finest Hours’ Writers to Pen Book and Movie about Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI Win

0

Writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are carving out a nice little niche for themselves by making movies about “heroes from Massachusetts.” They wrote The Fighter, The Finest Hours, and now they, along with author Casey Sherman, want to do a book and a film about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. According to Deadline, their book will be co-authored by Boston Strong journalist Dave Wedge.

The film will focus on New England’s comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, but also include Deflategate, “Brady’s fall from grace” (give me a fucking break), and “then his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship.”

Let’s take a step back and assume you don’t have a seething hatred for the Patriots and Tom Brady. What are the stakes of this story? For starters, your main character starts out in a really good place. Brady wasn’t overcoming illness or personal tragedy. He got caught up in a bullshit scandal that even people who hate the Patriots admit was just another instance of overreach by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Ultimately, he was suspended for four games, which he spent chilling out, and then faced a ridiculously easy schedule before reaching his seventh Super Bowl.

And what was on the line? It wasn’t his first ring or a shot at redemption. It was to cement that he was the greatest quarterback of all time. Yippie.

Deadline teases that this film will go inside the locker room to provide a first-hand look at what happened behind the scenes. I imagine there will be a scene like this:

BELICHICK: It’s not looking good. The Falcons are up by 25 points. If they score another touchdown, they’ve probably got it locked up. The only way they could blow it is if their offensive coordinator had no idea how to manage the clock and started calling pass plays instead of just running the ball. But that’s never going to happen.

Cut to Falcons Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan:

SHANAHAN: DURRR MOAR PASS PLAYS DURRR

Everyone involved in this project seems to labor under the impression that people outside of New England love Tom Brady. We don’t. He’s not charitable. He’s not charming. He’s not even that fun. He wins a lot, and even I’ll admit that he’s probably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. But that doesn’t make him an interesting person, and it’s delusional to think that the rest of America wants to pay money to further solidify Brady’s legacy.