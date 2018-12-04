Watch: Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie Present an Anti-Motion-Smoothing PSA from the ‘Top Gun 2’ Set

0

Tom Cruise loves film. This is abundantly clear when you hear the iconic movie star talk about film for any extended period of time, and especially when you listen to his audio commentaries—like the ones he recorded with director Christopher McQuarrie for the Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout Blu-rays. And like any serious film lover, Cruise is no fan of the “motion smoothing” effect that comes as a factory setting on many television screens.

For those unaware, “motion smoothing” aims to reduce motion blur while watching sporting events and other live programming, but a side effect of this is that when watching films or television shows, the image looks like a soap opera. This is decidedly not what the filmmaker intended, and Cruise and McQuarrie want to make sure it doesn’t impact any home viewings of Mission: Impossible – Fallout on Blu-ray.

To that end, Cruise and McQuarrie have recorded an anti-motion smoothing PSA from the set of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick (which McQuarrie is helping co-write) to stress the importance of turning motion smoothing off and explain how it can be done. This is fantastic as a lot of people are unaware that something is wrong with their super expensive TV image, and turning this feature off makes a world of difference.

So check out the PSA below, and definitely pick up the Fallout Blu-ray if you’re so inclined. The disc is absolutely packed with insightful bonus material.