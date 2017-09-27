Tom Cruise and Doug Liman Talk ‘American Made’ and Tell ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Stories

0

With American Made opening in North America this weekend, last week I got to sit down with Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman for an exclusive video interview. They talked about why they love working together, how Barry Seal’s story is like a real life Forest Gump in the way he interacted with so many famous people, how Cruise did all of his own flying in the film, the long oners that show some crazy landings, and more. In addition, they shared some great behind-the-scenes stories about the making of Edge of Tomorrow.

If you haven’t seen the American Made trailers, it’s based on the true story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA to work in covert operations. While working for our Government, Seal interacted with some of the biggest players in the Cocaine industry. His story is incredible and Cruise and Liman deliver a really fun ride. American Made also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jayma Mays.

Check out what Tom Cruise and Doug Liman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman:

They’re now 2/2 so what do we need to do to get them to make more movies.

Talks about how no one knew exactly how to make Edge of Tomorrow and that’s what made everyone excited.

How Barry Seal’s story is like a real life Forest Gump in the way he interacted with so many famous people.

How they kept hearing more and more outrageous stories about Barry Seal.

They talk about the long oner where Cruise is actually flying and landing the plane on a dusty, dirty runway.

They also talk about landing on the same runway at night and how the team thought they had wrapped.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Made: