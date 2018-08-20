Heroes: Should Tom Cruise Play Green Lantern?

On this episode of Heroes #267, Coy Jandreau, Amy Dallen and Trevor Stines discuss the following:
- Tom Holland released an Instagram video of his stunt double being doused with water and fans are now speculating that Hydro-Man will be a villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Crazy Days and Nights is reporting that Warner Bros. is eyeing Tom Cruise to play Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern.
- Revenge of the Fans reports that producer Charles Roven originally wanted Mark Wahlberg to play Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern in Justice League.
- Concept artist Alexander Lozano posted early designs from Tim Miller‘s version of Deadpool 2 on Instagram, including Cable, Domino, Juggernaut, and the Fantastic Four.
- Marvel and Netflix released a new Iron Fist Season 2 trailer featuring Danny Rand taking on his one time friend Davos, aka Steel Serpent.
- Variety is confirming that James Gunn is definitely out for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but his script will likely be used in some capacity for the movie.
- In an interview with EW, Nicolas Cage stated that he based the voice for his Spider-Noir character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Humphrey Bogart.
- Joss Whedon in an interview with CBR stated that Fox is pulling the licenses for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly from Dark Horse ahead of the Buffy reboot.
- According to a listing from Production Weekly, Epix’s Batman prequel Pennyworth will begin shooting its 10 episode run in London, England on Nov. 21.
- Sony and Insomniac Games released a new video game trailer for their upcoming Spider-Man video game.
- Joe Russo and Anthony Russo sat down with Wired and gave some insights into both Avengers: Infinity War and what we can expect to see in Avengers 4.
- According to Super Bros Movies, DC Universe may have cast Elliot Knight as the original Dove Don Hall for their upcoming Titans series.
- According to That Hashtag Show, CW’s The Flash is searching for an actor to play Rag Doll, an identity used by a Golden Age foe of the original Flash.
- Variety is reporting that Hasbro and DC Comics have settled a trademark lawsuit over the Bumblebee name. Hasbro had sued DC and Warner Bros. last year, arguing that consumers might confuse the doll with its own Bumblebee, the yellow Autobot.
