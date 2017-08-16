‘Mission: Impossible 6’: Christopher McQuarrie Reveals Hiatus Details Due to Tom Cruise Injury

0

[Update: Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has now elaborated at length on the extent of the injury (Cruise broke his ankle) and how it will affect the production, all of which you can read below our original story.]

Earlier this week, we learned that Tom Cruise has suffered a serious injury during Mission: Impossible 6. Cruise, who insists on doing his own stunts, leapt from one building and slammed into another, and Deadline reports that it looks like he sustained serious damage to his foot or ankle. Now it looks like the injury is serious enough that production will likely shut down for three months while Cruise heals up. While Deadline claims that production has been shut down for at least nine weeks, Variety is saying that no determination has been made yet.

Cruise has risked injury before, especially with the Mission: Impossible movies that saw him scaling the side of the world’s tallest building and hanging off the side of an airplane. Cruise has stated that he takes these risks because audiences can tell when it’s a stunt person, so he’s willing to risk his personal safety for our entertainment.

What the delay means for Mission: Impossible 6 remains unknown. Shockingly, the biggest beneficiary of this delay could be Warner Bros. You may recall that Paramount refused to let Henry Cavill shave his moustache, but with filming now delayed, it’s possible that Cavill could shave, do his Justice League reshoots, and then grow back that luxurious facial hair when Mission: Impossible 6 picks back up.

That being said, the delay could make life difficult for the co-stars in any situation since they had previously scheduled to move on to other projects and now they’ll need to return to finish filming once Cruise is ready to go. Additionally, Paramount could be facing a double-whammy since they wanted to start filming on Top Gun 2, which was set for release in July 2019.

Mission: Impossible 6 was set to open on July 27, 2018, but with a three-month delay in filming, the movie will almost certainly be pushed back. While it’s a bummer we’ll have to wait a little longer to see it, the most important thing here is that Cruise’s injuries aren’t (as far as we know) life-threatening, he’ll have time to rest up, and the movie will be completed. We wish Cruise a safe and speedy recovery.

Update: Speaking with Empire, McQuarrie confirms that Cruise broke his ankle and is fine, but the film will be taking a production hiatus, although that doesn’t mean they’ll miss the release date: