Tom Cruise on the Extreme Stunts of ‘Mission Impossible – Fallout’

The other day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures and Skydance world premiered some new footage from Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and it left everyone in the theater breathless. One of the sequences featured Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill jumping out of a plane at 30,000 feet and then attempting to do synchronized action that has to hit very specific marks to make sure everyone would be in focus. They also filmed this sequence as the sun was going down, so each day they had only one chance to get it right. And that’s only one of the big scenes from the film.

We also saw a sequence with Cruise in Paris weaving in and out of cars on a motorcycle going at high speeds without a helmet. While I knew logically he was okay because he was on stage, I was actually nervous for him watching the footage. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, the new footage from Fallout was amazing, and everyone I spoke to after the panel thought it was something special. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

Shortly before watching that jaw-dropping footage, I got a few minutes with Tom Cruise on the Paramount Pictures red carpet. During the interview, Cruise talks about how they raised their game with the extreme stunts in M:I6 including the year-long prep on the high altitude jump, the helicopter sequence, the car and motorcycle chases, and more. In addition, I’d heard they just did the first test screening of the film in Arizona last week, so I was curious how that went and if Cruise was there.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, I’d like to apologize for the audio. It’s not great. I won’t bore you with the reasons why. Just know if you’ve never watched a Collider interview this is not the norm.

How did he raise his game with the stunts in MI6?

How they just did the first test screening for the film. Was he there?

What’s the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2?

