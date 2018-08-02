Tom Cruise on Whether ‘Mission: Impossible’ Will Ever Go to Space

0

-

I can’t say enough good things about Tom Cruise. Not only does he always remember the people that he meets and greet you with a huge smile, he always goes out of his way to be thoughtful and a great co-star to everyone he works with. Watch the beginnings of my interview with Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby or Angela Bassett. They each share something unique about working with Cruise and how thoughtful he is. Trust me, he’s not the norm.

In addition, while many actors show up at the last minute for their movie premieres to walk the red carpet and begrudgingly take photographs with their fans, that’s not Tom Cruise. When I was at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout in Paris, Cruise showed up almost three hours before the scheduled start time to make sure he could talk to every outlet on the red carpet and take pictures with hundreds of fans. Again, this is just another reason why I have so much respect for Cruise.

When it was my chance to talk to Cruise on the red carpet, I brought up something that a lot of us have been wondering: will Mission: Impossible ever go to space? Cruise reveals they have thought about it but the big challenge is how do you film the sequence, and how does it push their story forward? Because all the stunts in the movie are always around story and not just filming a cool shot.

Also, towards the end of the interview, I had Cruise share a great and fun story about riding the metro with Rebecca Ferguson into London to avoid traffic and what happened on the train. I’d heard the story from someone but the way Cruise tells it was even better than I expected.

Finally, like I’ve been saying all week: Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a monster home-run of a movie. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he does in Fallout will leave your jaw on the ground. But beyond flying a helicopter in crazy ways, riding a motorcycle at high speeds through oncoming traffic in Paris, and jumping out of a plane at thirty-five thousand feet, there is a fight scene in a bathroom with Henry Cavill and Liang Yang that is worth the price of admission alone. Trust me, if you like action movies, thrillers, or just awesome movies, you want to see Mission: Impossible – Fallout on the biggest screen you can.

Check out what Tom Cruise had to say in the player above and let me know what you think in the comments below or on Twitter.