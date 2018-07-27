Watch Tom Cruise Force James Corden to Skydive

0

The Mission: Impossible franchise is unique in many regards, but one of the ways in which it’s stood out over its last three installments is by using a key stunt or set piece as part of the marketing. While some actioners might want to save the big stunts as a surprise for moviegoers, Paramount Pictures embraced the media attention around letting Tom Cruise hang off the tallest building in the world or outside an actual airplane. Such was the case with Mission: Impossible – Fallout, for which Cruise took things to the next level by skydiving solo and capturing the whole ordeal on camera.

But Cruise is an adrenaline junkie. He lives for this stuff. What about making someone like, say, James Corden jump out of an airplane? Well Cruise did just that for a Late Late Show with James Corden segment, and now the video is available for us all to enjoy.

Corden is clearly nervous as the two prepare for a 15,000 foot jump, but Cruise acts like it’s no big deal—to the point that he’s simply wearing jeans and a sweater. But of course Cruise trained intensely for the Fallout jump to get to the point where he could solo dive, so a 15,000 jump—as you’ll see—is a cakewalk for the performer.

It’s a pretty fun video and another friendly reminder that Cruise is one of the most reliable and serious entertainers in Hollywood history. Take a look below.