Watch: Gruesome Footage Breakdown of Tom Cruise Breaking His Ankle on ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Last August, Tom Cruise busted his ankle while filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout and filming had to be temporarily shutdown while he made a partial recovery. While there was some amateur footage and snapshots of Cruise’s stunt going wrong (although he was always supposed to slam into the side of the building, his ankle wasn’t supposed to break against the wall), we now have a close-up look of what happened thanks to footage Cruise brought to The Graham Norton Show when he was a guest alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, and Simon Pegg.

What’s great about this footage is that it clearly explains what was supposed to happen, what did happen, and you have the best look at it happening. Cruise is still a good sport about the whole thing, noting that even though he’s isn’t completely recovered, they’re still filming and the show must go on. Nevertheless, it’s pretty remarkable to see the stunt up close and even if Cruise hadn’t gotten injured, the stuntwork would still be impressive.

That said, a word of warning: this footage isn’t for the squeamish. While you don’t see bone or blood, you can see his foot move in a way that was never intended. And then he finishes the scene anyway! No one would have thought less of him if the moment he broke his ankle he broke character, stopped the scene, and called for medical attention. Instead, he finishes the shot and limps off camera still in character as Ethan Hunt. At this point, I’d feel guilty about not seeing the movie.

Check out the footage below along with great commentary from Cruise and his co-stars. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27th and also stars Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Alec Baldwin, and Angela Bassett.

