Tom Cruise Leaps a Building in a Single Bound in New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Image

0

All signs point to the first Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer coming our way during the Super Bowl, which means we have a little over a week to go before the sixth Mission: Impossible movie is unveiled. But Paramount is doing the buildup right, as Tom Cruise offered up a brand new image earlier this week, revealed the film’s title yesterday, and now has released yet another new image that teases a death-defying stunt.

Indeed, stunts are a major part of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and each film has its own centerpiece. Mission: Impossible is Cruise droppin’ from the ceiling in the secured room, M:I 2 is the motorcycle fight and/or the cliff climbing, M:I 3 is the freeway escape, Ghost Protocol is Cruise hanging from the tallest building in the world, and Rogue Nation is Tom Cruise hanging outside of an airplane as it takes off. So what will we get in Mission: Impossible – Fallout? We still don’t know, but you can bet your ass it’ll be big/good.

This image doesn’t look like it’s from the stunt, but it is a stunt in which Tom Cruise jumps from one building to another. Being honest, it looks like the dude’s gonna fall straight down. So I’m curious to see how this works within the context of the movie. Regardless, it’s yet another reminder that Tom Cruise puts his own body through the wringer for your entertainment.

Check out the new Mission: Impossible 6 image below. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.