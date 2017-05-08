Tom Cruise Shows Off His Insane Stunt Skills in New ‘The Mummy’ Featurette

0

If there’s one thing we all know, it’s that Tom Cruise loves doing his own stunts. The veteran action star has made a name for himself as one of the most impressive physical performers in the game, always working with his filmmakers and stunt team to pioneer new ways to make fantastical set-pieces more real and more thrilling on screen. When you watch Cruise walk through a crashing bus or hang off the side of a flying plane (like he did in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation), you’re getting the real deal, which gives his directors a freedom to film clearly-framed action sequence that doesn’t have to cut around a stunt performer. The man does genuinely batshit things in the name of entertaining us, and I can’t get enough of it.

Cruise next lends his talents to The Mummy, Alex Kurtzman‘s action-horror reinvention of the classic movie monster, which is set to launch Universal’s modern Monsterverse. When Steve caught up with Kurtzman late last year, the director told us all about how Cruise insists on keeping things practical on set as much as possible, including a plane crash scene filmed in a Zero G Vomit Comet. Now, you can see some of that for yourself in a new behind-the-scenes video from The Mummy

