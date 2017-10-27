Tom Hanks to Star in ‘Bios’ from “Hardhome” Director Miguel Sapochnik

0

Tom Hanks is continuing to find new and exciting projects in his career, confident in his status as a beloved everyman and obviously taking on films that appeal to his interest like Cloud Atlas and A Hologram for the King with stuff like the Robert Langdon movies to pay the bills and remaining on top with prestige pictures like Sully and Bridge of Spies. Thankfully, the balance he has struck allows him to keep doing intriguing pictures like Bios.

According to Variety, Hanks is set to lead the sci-fi film with Game of Thrones helmer Miguel Sapochnik (“Hardhome”, “Battle of the Bastards”) directing. Per Variety, the script, written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, and “follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, it learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life. Hanks will play the ailing creator.”

That sounds like a nice movie, and one that could weave in action elements while still remaining character focused.

Variety says the project is likely to land at Amblin although Legendary and Warner Bros. have also shown interest. If it gets picked up, the plan is to start filming in early 2018 when Hanks will have an opening in his schedule. However, I’m curious to see how early in 2018 they’re planning depending on the success of The Post. Hanks is starring in Spielberg’s new film, and if the film clicks with Oscar voters, Hanks may have to devote some time to promoting the movie on the awards circuit.

If you need your Hanks fix ASAP, he’s voicing his popular SNL character David S. Pumpkins on The David S Pumpkins Halloween Special, which airs tomorrow night on NBC. He’s also been tapped to lead a remake of the Swedish drama, A Man Called Ove.