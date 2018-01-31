Watch a 1-Hour Roundtable Conversation with Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell and More

0

Roundtable season is in full swing, and The Hollywood Reporter has now posted its full “Actors” discussion. The 1-hour talk involves Tom Hanks (The Post), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), John Boyega (Detroit), Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), and James Franco (The Disaster Artist). As with all of these roundtables, the conversation covers a variety of subjects ranging from stage fright to the specific challenges each actor faced on the project currently in the awards conversation.

This talk was recorded a few months ago, before the Oscar nominations had been announced, so you have folks like Boyega and Franco here who weren’t actually nominated for their work (I’ll never understand why they wait this long to post the full conversations). But it’s nice to have them included as they bring some color to the discussion, and Boyega in particular tells an interesting story about suffering a sort of crisis while making The Circle, of which Hanks was completely unaware until Boyega brought it up during this discussion.

The roundtable also touches pretty significantly on the sexual harassment/assault revelations in Hollywood, and how the industry needs to change—and if it can. Hanks unsurprisingly takes point on that part of the conversation, but Franco—who’s facing allegations of his own—also has quite a bit to say.

The full conversation is an insightful treat for cinephiles, so carve out some time during your lunch break to take a look. And if you missed the Directors roundtable, which includes Guillermo del Toro, Greta Gerwig, and Denis Villeneuve, click here.