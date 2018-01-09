Watch Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Play Each Other’s Iconic Characters

0

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are not just two of the most beloved actors working today, they’re two of the most iconic actors of all time. Between the two of them there are countless performances that are destined to go down in the annals of history as unforgettable, untouchable, and cornerstones for generations to come. So when the two paired up with none other than Steven Spielberg for the true story drama The Post, anticipation was understandably high.

The pair work beautifully together in the film as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) and publisher Kay Grahame (Streep), as they’re forced to consider whether or not to publish the Pentagon Papers against the Nixon Administration’s wishes. It’s a timely piece of material to be sure, but also wildly entertaining thanks to the delicious performances these two icons bring to the screen.

So in anticipation of The Post’s wide release on January 12th, the duo stopped by The Ellen Show, where host Ellen Degeneres asked them to portray each other’s iconic roles. There are plenty to choose from, but here we see Streep take on Forrest Gump and Woody from Toy Story, while Hanks tackles Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady and Miranda from The Devil Wears Prada. The results are, unsurprisingly, pretty funny.

It’s great to see these two performers have such love for one another’s work, and given the affability of both Streep and Hanks, they make perfect fits for this type of silly game. So behold, a silly thing to brighten up your day.