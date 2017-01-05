Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum Eyeing J.C. Chandor’s Crime Thriller ‘Triple Frontier’

0

The saga of Triple Frontier continues. We first heard about Paramount’s Mark Boal-scripted crime thriller back in 2009, and in the year’s since it’s courted a number of stars and undergone a director shakeup, but it looks like the film might finally be moving forward. Variety reports that Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are in early negotiations to star in the thriller, though no deals have been made and scheduling is a problem on both ends.

J.C. Chandor is on board to direct with Charles Roven and Alex Gartner producing for Atlas Entertainment. There are no details yet about what roles Tatum and Hardy may be taking on for the film, and indeed, despite its long development phase, plot details for Triple Frontier have remained surprisingly sparse. We do know that the title refers to the difficult to monitor border zone Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge, which is a haven for organized crime.

The Hurt Locker dup of Bigelow and Boal originally planned to reteam for the crime thriller, and they were in talks with heavy hitters like Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio to come on board. However, after the studio demanded Bigelow cast Will Smith if she wanted an $80 million budget, the creative duo turned their attention to new projects, first Zero Dark Thirty, then a movie about U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl and their Detroit Riots movie, which filmed last year. Eventually, Bigelow removed herself from the project. That’s when A Most Violent Year and All Is Lost helmer Chandor came aboard.

It comes as no surprise that working out a schedule between Hardy and Tatum might prove tough. Hardy will next be seen in his FX series Taboo and reteaming for the Christopher Nolan thriller Dunkirk. He’s also attached to star in Josh Trank‘s Al Capone biopic Fonzo, StudioCanal’s Antartic exploration biopic Shackleton, and is reportedly returning for the so-called Mad Max: Wasteland.

As for Tatum, he’ll pop up next in Stephen Soderbergh‘s heist/racing thriller Logan Lucky and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He’s also developing an R-rated musical comedy with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and is attached to star in Fox’s long-delayed Gambit movie, the Men in Black/21 Jumpstreet Crossover MIB23, and take on the role of the mermaid in the gender-bent Splash remake.