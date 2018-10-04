Watch Tom Hardy Answer Questions While Petting Dogs

0

Two things about Tom Hardy we know to be absolutely true: He adores weird accents, and he loves dogs. Hardy has made his dog-loving nature known for quite some time, going so far as to bring his dog as his date to a red carpet premiere once. So at long last, someone had the brilliant idea to match Hardy up with dogs to promote his work in Venom—but also for a good cause.

In the video below, Hardy answers questions about Venom and dogs while babysitting dogs who are up for adoption through the Battersea Dogs Home. All the dogs featured in the video are in need of a loving home, so if you live in the U.K. and spark to any of these Very Good Doggos, please go to www.battersea.org.uk to inquire about adoption.

Hardy is a dedicated performer and his work in Venom is reportedly pretty go-for-broke, but I would be 100% fine if every Tom Hardy interview conducted from this point forward involved at least one dog. Interviewing Hardy for a junket? Bring a dog along. He can still answer questions about the movie, but there are few things more adorable than watching a genuine dog lover meeting and playing with a new pup friend. It makes the entire proceeding far more enjoyable for everyone—including the viewer.

