0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, May 22nd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Venom casts Tom Hardy; Ruben Fleischer to direct

David Ayer in talks for Scarface reboot

Box Office Report

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be in a new Terminator sequel produced by James Cameron

Michael Giacchino released a snippet of Spider-Man: Homecoming score

Mama Mia sequel in the works

Mail Bag