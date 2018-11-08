Disney Confirms Tom Hiddleston Will Lead a Loki Series for Streaming Service

0

Loki’s not gone for good, folks. Word broke in September that Disney was making big plans for the good people at the Disney-owned Marvel Studios to be a part of Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Those plans were rumored to include a standalone Loki series with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the love-to-hate-him MCU character, and today Disney confirmed this is indeed the plan. Details are scant, but Disney said a live-action series centered around Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will debut on the streaming service—which now has a name: Disney+

When word first broke about these standalone series in September, the reports were that these shows were being envisioned as extensions of the existing MCU and could be limited or miniseries runs consisting of just a handful of episodes each, telling a complete story. That would gel with the busy schedules of actors like Hiddleston while also letting fans experience a movie-level MCU story in more of a longform format.

These Disney+ shows will differ from previous Marvel shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. and Daredevil in one key regard: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will oversee the Disney+ Marvel shows, while the Netflix and ABC Marvel shows were overseen by Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb. So don’t worry, we’re not in for another Inhumans-level disaster.

Other MCU actors rumored for their own standalone series include Elizabeth Olsen, who could get a limited Scarlet Witch run, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who might be leading a Falcon/Winter Soldier series. The only show that has been confirmed is this Loki one for now, even though we still don’t know who’s writing, producing, or directing it.

That said, as Disney aims to launch Disney+ at the end of next year, they’re looking to bank as much content as possible that’ll be available when it launches. The live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian is already filming, and today Disney announced that a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna is also in the works. This is all in addition to an animated Monsters Inc. series and a live-action High School Musical series, as well as original feature films like the live-action Lady and the Tramp.

Buckle up, folks. #PeakTV ain’t seen nothin’ yet.