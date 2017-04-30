Shareables: Tom Holland and DJ Khaled Film Possible Cameo, Jeff Goldblum Runs a Food Truck

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a very intriguing behind the scenes video with rap impresario DJ Khaled, Stan Lee and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Then, we’ve got a dispatch from Jeff Goldblum’s short-lived stint as an Australia-based food truck employee. Next, we take stock of some of the best viral content of the week, including a hilarious video that witnesses the reaction of a Star Wars newbie to that Darth Vader reveal and a totally botched Alien: Covenant ad. Following that, we get intimate with Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista as they connect with their inner artist to draw portraits of one another, and Val Kilmer waxes poetic about his time shooting Heat. Ethan Embry sends us down memory lane with a That Thing You Do! reunion, Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland by dropping by the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, Tom Holland kills some time with his best friend Harrison practicing his DJ skills and we finally uncover some concrete proof that Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner: 2049 exist in the same cinematic universe.

