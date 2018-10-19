Watch: Tom Holland Reveals New Spider-Man Suit from Sequel ‘Far From Home’

0

Tom Holland has dropped yet another MCU spoiler, but this time he’s got the approval of the higher ups. The notoriously loose-lipped performer swung by Disney-owned ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a brief bit in which Kimmel regular Guillermo stole Spider-Man’s mask, and Holland showed up to retrieve it. But Holland didn’t appear in plain clothes. Instead, he came in his full, new Spidey suit, which is a bit different from the one we saw in both Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Indeed, with each new Spider-Man movie comes a new twist on the Spider-Man suit design, and this one’s pretty nifty. Keened-eyed fans will do a better job at spotting the differences than I, and no doubt opinions will abound, so sound off with your thoughts in the comments section.

We know precious little about Spider-Man: Far from Home, aside from the fact that the story finds Peter and his school friends traveling abroad to Europe, where they encounter the villainous Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. That’s about all we know because as anyone who saw Avengers: Infinity War is aware, Spider-Man is dead. And yet he’s alive and well in this sequel. Movie magic, folks!

Check out the Jimmy Kimmel Live! video below, which also features some acrobatics courtesy of Holland. For a full list of upcoming superhero movie release dates, click here. Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.